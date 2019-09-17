Ceremony for new Libertyville High School pool

A public ceremony marking the completion of the new indoor swimming pool at Libertyville High School is set for Sept. 24.

The event will run from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served. The $21.5 million project began in fall 2017 and wrapped up a few weeks ago.

The 38,000-square-foot natatorium contains an eight-lane, 50-meter pool, as well as a spectator area, locker rooms and other amenities.