Motorcyclist seriously injured in Arlington Heights crash

A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon after losing control of his bike and crashing near Dundee and Wilke roads in Arlington Heights, police said.

The driver was traveling west on Dundee around 3:20 p.m. when a witness observed the motorcycle wobble and leave the roadway, police said. The 2005 Honda Goldwing motorcycle came to rest on the north side of the road in the grassy shoulder. It was the only vehicle involved in the crash, according to police Cmdr. Thomas Henderson.

Arlington Heights and Palatine paramedics treated the driver at the scene before taking him to Northwest Community Hospital, Henderson said.

The man was not wearing a helmet, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.