Lake Villa Historical Society
Updated 9/16/2019 1:30 PM
The history of Lake Villa VFW Post 4308 and some of their current projects will be the focus of the Lake Villa Historical Society meeting, Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the VFW post at 130 E. Grand Ave. Former commander, George Simons, and VFW Auxiliary President Anne Simons will be the hosts and presenters. The business meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 7 p.m. The public is welcome and refreshments will be served. For more information, call (847) 245-3929.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.