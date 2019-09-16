Lake Villa Historical Society

The history of Lake Villa VFW Post 4308 and some of their current projects will be the focus of the Lake Villa Historical Society meeting, Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the VFW post at 130 E. Grand Ave. Former commander, George Simons, and VFW Auxiliary President Anne Simons will be the hosts and presenters. The business meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 7 p.m. The public is welcome and refreshments will be served. For more information, call (847) 245-3929.