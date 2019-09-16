Geneva police investigate Sunday shooting at storage facility

Geneva police are investigating a shooting Sunday at a west side storage facility in which a 30-year-old St. Charles man was injured.

Police were called at 9:13 p.m. to respond to the shooting at Public Storage, 2324 Gary Lane, where the man had been struck in the neck and back.

He was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva for treatment of wounds that were not life-threatening, police said.

Geneva Police Cmdr. Brian Maduzia said it does not appear anything was stolen from the man. Maduzia said detectives are investigating the shooting and he could not immediately specify how many times the man had been shot.

"(The investigation is) all in the preliminary stages," he said. "We have all our detectives working on it."

The man was still hospitalized Monday, and Maduzia did not have information on his condition.

Police interviewed the man's 26-year-old girlfriend, who was not injured. Authorities believe the man was the target of the shooter and even though no arrests have been made, police say there is no danger to the general public at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Geneva Police's Investigations Division at (630) 232-4736.