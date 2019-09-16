CLC to host environmental talk by United Arab Emirate's "Green Sheikh"

The College of Lake County will host an event with a member of the United Arab Emirates royal family next week. Sheikh Abdul Aziz Al Nuaimi, who is known as the "Green Sheikh" for his environmental advocacy, will be at the Grayslake campus on Monday, Sept. 23, for a day of collaboration, conversation and a public speaking engagement. He will give a talk at 10:30 a.m. in the Room A011 Auditorium about the importance of sustainability and speak about his international student leadership program. The presentation is open to all community members and is part of more than 50 free events celebrating the college's 50th anniversary.