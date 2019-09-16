Chicago man sentenced to 5 years in absentia after leaving courthouse

A Chicago man was sentenced Monday to five years in absentia for an aggravated fleeing and eluding case after leaving the DuPage County Courthouse, officials said.

Kary Bush, 38, of the 6400 block of South Oakley Avenue, was sentenced to five years in prison after he was found guilty of felony aggravated fleeing and eluding in April 2018. Bush left the courthouse before officials could reach the verdict, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney.

Bush is still at large and a no-bond arrest warrant is in effect, officials said.

"This morning, Mr. Bush was sentenced to five years behind bars for fleeing a police officer -- at times reaching speeds of up to 120 miles per hour," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said. "Mr. Bush thumbed his nose at the law that day and he thumbed his nose at the criminal justice system when he left the courthouse just prior to a jury returning a guilty verdict against him. While Mr. Bush is not currently in custody, I have every confidence that he will be apprehended and held responsible for his actions."