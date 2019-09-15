Mundelein swimmers get tips from Olympic medal winner

Caeleb Dressel won Olympic gold medals at the 2016 Games in Rio, and more recently he brought home eight medals in the FINA World Aquatic Championships in South Korea, but he may still have a thing or two to learn.

"I can find something to learn from a 10-year-old in the water," he told 120 swimmers from the Mundelein Mustangs Swim Club Sunday at Mundelein High School. "There's room for improvement for me and there's room for improvement for a 12-, 14- or 16-year-old."

Swimmers from age 6 to 17 got the chance to rub shoulders, big shoulders, with one of the top male swimmers in the world today.

"It was fun and I learned a lot," said Sienna Della-Peruta, 14, of Grayslake. "It was a great learning experience."

'I'm pretty sure I can swim better and faster," Gracyn Gigiano, 11, of Mundelein said after listening to the multiple gold medal swimmer.

The Mundelein clinic was his last before the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

"I don't consider myself different from any of these kids here. It's special that they want to sign up for a clinic to improve their swimming," he said. "I'm a swimmer just like these kids. I do like to share what I've learned in the sport, and I have a lot left to learn. But if I can share that with the next generation of swimmers, I'm more than happy to do that."