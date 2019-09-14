Bond denied for Chicago man charged in Oak Brook sex assault; prosecutors cite DNA match

Julius Ramsey, 37, of the 4400 block of West Wilcox Street, Chicago, is being held without bond on three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated kidnapping in connection with an assault at an Oak Brook hotel.

A Chicago man has been charged with sexual assaulting an Oak Brook hotel employee Monday morning at gunpoint, the DuPage County state's attorney's office said Saturday in a news release.

In a hearing Saturday morning, Judge Thomas Else ordered that Julius Ramsey, 37, of the 4400 block of West Wilcox Street be held without bond on three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated kidnapping, according to the release.

Oak Brook police were called to the the Hyatt House hotel at 210 22nd St. in Oak Brook at 11:48 a.m. Monday to investigate a sexual assault.

The 20-year-old victim told investigators that about a half-hour earlier, she was forced at gunpoint into a vacant room, where she was sexually assaulted several times. The assailant put the gun to her head and threatened to kill her, according to the realease. The victim was able to escape the room and report the assault. She was taken to a hospital for medical attention.

Investigators obtained a DNA sample from Ramsey, who was renting rooms at the hotel, and it matched DNA collected at the scene of the assault, the release said. A firearm matching the description of the gun used in the assault also was found in his rooms.

On Thursday, Ramsey voluntarily came to the Oak Brook Police Department, was interviewed and was taken into custody. He was charged on Friday.

Ramsey's next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 30. He faces a penalty of up to 90 years if found guilty of all charges.