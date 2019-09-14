2 more Legionnaires' cases found in Batavia

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Saturday that two more people in Batavia have contracted Legionnaires' disease after a dozen were found with the infection at another retirement home there.

The new cases were discovered Thursday, health officials said. Unlike the previous 12 cases confirmed since Aug. 31, which were found in residents at Covenant Living at the Holmstad on the 700 block of West Fabyan Boulevard, the two newest cases were "community based."

This report was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For related coverage, check chicago.suntimes.com.