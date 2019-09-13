Images: First IHSA golf under the lights

Maine West hosted Highland Park in the first IHSA boys golf match played under the lights Friday at the Des Plaines Golf Center.
Highland Park's Jared Grossmann watches his tee shot Friday at the Des Plaines Golf Center during the first IHSA boys golf match to be played under the lights.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Golfers warm up as the sun drops on the horizon Friday at the Des Plaines Golf Center during the first IHSA boys golf match to be played under the lights.
Maine West's Jack Hernandez, left, and Highland Park's Jared Grossmann bump fists as the celebrate a good first hole Friday at the Des Plaines Golf Center during the first IHSA boys golf match to be played under the lights.
A golfer moves up the fairway Friday at the Des Plaines Golf Center during the first IHSA boys golf match to be played under the lights.
A golfer tees off against sun-clad clouds Friday at the Des Plaines Golf Center during the first IHSA boys golf match to be played under the lights.
The flag sits on the edge of the green lit by lights Friday at the Des Plaines Golf Center during the first IHSA boys golf match to be played under the lights.
Golfers move to the green after teeing off Friday at the Des Plaines Golf Center during the first IHSA boys golf match to be played under the lights.
A golf ball makes a streak as it flies from the club of Maine West's Jack White Friday at the Des Plaines Golf Center during the first IHSA boys golf match to be played under the lights.
Maine West's Jack White watches his teammates Jack Hernandez tee shot Friday at the Des Plaines Golf Center during the first IHSA boys golf match to be played under the lights.
A ball streaks out of the trap as Maine West's Jack Hernandez club swings around Friday at the Des Plaines Golf Center during the first IHSA boys golf match to be played under the lights.
Golfers move to a green Friday at the Des Plaines Golf Center during the first IHSA boys golf match to be played under the lights.
Maine West Golf Coach Mike Godlewski talks to the boys Friday at the Des Plaines Golf Center during the first IHSA boys golf match to be played under the lights.
Maine West and Highland Park golfers prepare to putt as the moon hangs overhead Friday at the Des Plaines Golf Center during the first IHSA boys golf match to be played under the lights.
