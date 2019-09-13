Heavy rains overnight close roads in Northern suburbs; flood warning for Des Plaines River

Heavy rain overnight has forced several road closures in the Northern suburbs this morning.

Road closures include:

• Casey Road west of Midlothian Road in Grayslake.

• Willow Street between Council Trail and Hiawatha Drive in Lake in the Hills.

• Lincolnshire Drive, Windsor Drive and Londonderry Drive in Lincolnshire are also closed.

A flood warning has been issued for the Des Plaines River from Gurnee to Irving Park Road in Chicago.

The river could experience major flood severity this weekend, the National Weather Service is reporting.

A flash flood warning issued overnight for Lake and McHenry counties was allowed to expire at 6:45 a.m.

Several homes in Waukegan had to be evacuated due to the heavy rain, ABC 7 Chicago is reporting.