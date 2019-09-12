 

Schaumburg man charged with threatening family on their front doorstep

Updated 9/12/2019 2:50 PM

A Schaumburg man was charged Thursday with misdemeanor disorderly conduct after police say he threatened a family while standing on their front doorstep.

Authorities said Phillip Jaster, 53, of the 200 block of Whittier Court, made the threatening statements to a homeowner on nearby Whittier Lane, as captured on the family's Ring doorbell surveillance video and audio.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The woman who was home at the time didn't open the door when the man came to her house about 6 p.m. Tuesday. police said. She called police after he walked away.

Jaster was later arrested at his home, and provided consent for police to search his residence. No firearms were located, police said.

Jaster was able to post the required bond and was released from custody. As a condition of his bond, he was ordered not to have contact with the woman or her family.

