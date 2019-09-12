Huntley Road reopens after gas main damage in West Dundee

Huntley Road in West Dundee reopened about 4 a.m. today after road construction caused gas main damage for the third day in a row, village officials said.

Huntley Road was temporarily shut down Thursday afternoon between Tartans Drive and Sleepy Hollow Road, according to the village's Facebook post. The roadwork was being performed by an Illinois Department of Transportation contractor.

Gas main breaks also were reported during construction Tuesday and Wednesday, resulting in road closures for emergency repairs. The three incidents are separate, village officials said.

West Dundee fire officials say there are no health risks to nearby residents.