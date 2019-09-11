Warrant issued after former Mundelein trustee misses court

A Lake County judge issued a $100,000 warrant Wednesday for former Mundelein village trustee Dakotah Norton after he and his lawyer failed to appear in court for an arraignment.

Attorney Steve McCollum, law partner of Norton attorney Daniel Hodgekinson, said they did not get notice that the hearing was happening Wednesday.

"I called him as soon as I found out there had been a mistake," McCollum said.

Norton will be back in Judge Patricia Fix's courtroom Thursday morning, he added.

Norton, 29, of the 500 block of Woodcrest Drive in Mundelein, was arrested Aug. 9 on charges of residential burglary and misdemeanor battery.

According to Mundelein police, Norton entered an ex-girlfriend's house on the 500 block of North Prairie Avenue without permission on Aug. 5 and took undisclosed items. When a child confronted Norton inside the house, he pushed the child out of the way to leave, Police Chief Eric Guenther said. The child wasn't injured.

Norton resigned from the Mundelein village board in June 2017 while he was facing removal over repeated absences. He was elected to the board in 2015.