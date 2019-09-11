Victim's lawsuit against Hastert could go to trial in November

Former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert arrives at the federal courthouse in Chicago for his arraignment in 2015. Associated Press

The civil case over hush money payments made by former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert to one of his sexual abuse victims could wind up going to trial following a ruling Tuesday by a Kendall County judge.

Kendall County Judge Robert Pilmer denied requests by both sides to decide the case without a trial, pointing in a seven-page opinion to the victim's decision to disclose his deal with Hastert to family and friends.

"He needed to keep it secret," Pilmer wrote. "He breached that obligation by continuing to discuss it with his family members, as well as with a friend from high school."

Court records show attorneys are due back in court Friday. A trial has been set for November.

