 

Trump to propose ban on flavorings used in e-cigarettes

  • President Donald Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar talk to the media Wednesday in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington.

    President Donald Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar talk to the media Wednesday in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. Associated Press

  • President Donald Trump talks Wednesday about a plan to ban most flavored e-cigarettes. From left, acting FDA Commissioner Ned Sharpless, first lady Melania Trump, Trump, and Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar.

    President Donald Trump talks Wednesday about a plan to ban most flavored e-cigarettes. From left, acting FDA Commissioner Ned Sharpless, first lady Melania Trump, Trump, and Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar. Associated Press

  • Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar looks on Wednesday as President Donald Trump talks about a plan to ban most flavored e-cigarettes.

    Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar looks on Wednesday as President Donald Trump talks about a plan to ban most flavored e-cigarettes. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 9/11/2019 12:32 PM

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump says his administration will propose banning thousands of flavors used in e-cigarettes amid an outbreak of breathing problems tied to vaping.

State and federal health authorities are investigating hundreds of breathing illnesses reported in people who have used e-cigarettes and other vaping devices.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

No single device, ingredient or additive has been identified.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says the Food and Drug Administration will develop guidelines to remove all e-cigarette flavors from the market, especially those favored by children.

The FDA regulates e-cigarettes and has authority to ban vaping flavors, but has resisted calls to take that step.

Instead, the agency has said it is studying the role of flavors in vaping products, including whether they help adult smokers quit traditional cigarettes.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 