Severe thunderstorm warning still in effect for some suburbs

The National Weather Service in Chicago issued a tornado warning that lasted until 7:45 p.m., but no tornadoes have been confirmed.

The weather service said a severe thunderstorm warning for the Elgin, Palatine and Buffalo Grove areas remains in effect until 11:15 p.m. Winds up to 60 mph and penny-sized hail are possible.

ABC 7 Chicago reported that a cloud rotation appeared on radar earlier Wednesday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue the tornado warning. Tornado sirens went off in several towns, but no funnel cloud sightings were reported as of 7:30 p.m., and no tornadoes were confirmed by the weather service as of 7:30 p.m., ABC said.

The Lake County sheriff's office said it had no reports of major damage or injuries but advised watching for additional storms. "If you see a downed wire - STAY AWAY and call for assistance," it tweeted.

Mundelein police posted on Facebook that it decided not to activate sirens. "We have been in communication with area towns and want to confirm no tornadoes were sighted," the post said. "This is why our sirens were not activated. We will continue to monitor radar and have officers placed throughout town looking for signs of actual tornadoes."

The weather service gave advice if a tornado is seen or threatened: "Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris."