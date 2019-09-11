Lisa Madigan joins Kirkland & Ellis law firm

Former Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, who has been relatively out of the spotlight after announcing she wouldn't seek reelection two years ago, has joined Kirkland & Ellis as a partner, the firm announced Wednesday.

Madigan, who served as attorney general for 16 years, will handle high-level litigation, government and internal investigations and crisis management for Kirkland's clients in both Chicago and Washington, D.C., the firm said in a news release.

Madigan shocked many when she announced in September 2017 that she would not be seeking reelection.

• For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.