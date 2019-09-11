Crystal Lake woman charged in fatal hit-and-run

A 53-year-old Crystal Lake woman was arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash Tuesday in Crystal Lake.

Carolyn A. Tyrell is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash, but Crystal Lake police said more charges are expected.

Police said Tyrell's vehicle struck a motorcycle carrying two people just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of Virginia Road and Berkshire Drive.

The male motorcyclist died from injuries sustained in the crash and his female passenger was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with serious injuries.

Police said Tyrell fled the scene in her vehicle, but was located about 20 minutes after the crash on the 900 block of Wesley Drive.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.