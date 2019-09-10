Sept. 11 observances across the suburbs

A sampling of Sept. 11 observances across the suburbs ...

• Aurora Remembrance Ceremony: 8:30 a.m. at Aurora Central Fire Station, 75 N. Broadway. Features presentation of colors, wreath-laying and remarks by city leaders as well as Shaila Zerin-Anwar, an Aurora resident who was working in the World Trade Center at the time of the attacks. Free.

• Bensenville Public Library: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the library, 200 S. Church Road. Residents assemble "gratitude bags" filled with goodies and everyday necessities to be donated to the village's police and fire departments. Details: (630) 766-4642.

• Carpentersville 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony: 9 a.m. at Fire Station 91, 213 Spring St. Details: cville.org.

• Des Plaines Patriot Day Ceremony: 8 a.m. at the Des Plaines Civic Center, 1420 Miner St. Details: desplaines.org.

• Hanover Park 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony: 9 to 10 a.m. at Fire Station Number 1, 6850 Barrington Road. Honors the first responders to the attacks of 2001, as well as all first responders who gave their lives in service to their communities. Details: (630) 823-5611.

• Elgin Remembers Sept. 11: 9 a.m. at City Hall Plaza, behind the Robert Gilliam Municipal Complex, 150 Dexter Court. In partnership with the American Legion, the city remembers those in public service who lost their lives and honors those who continue to serve today. Details: cityofelgin.org.

• Glen Ellyn Volunteer Fire Company: 7:07 p.m. at Station 61 in the east parking lot on the corner of Main Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in downtown. 20-minute remembrance service. Details: glenellyn.org.

• Glendale Heights Patriot Day observance: 7:15 p.m. on front steps of the village hall, 300 Civic Center Plaza. Silent parade of first-responder vehicles, followed by candlelight service. Details: (630) 909-5303.

• Hoffman Estates Sept. 11 Remembrance: 5 to 6 p.m. at the village hall, 1900 Hassell Road. "Ceremony of Remembrance" reflects on the bravery and courage of first responders, victims and their families. Keynote speaker is Schaumburg Fire Capt. John Schneidwind. Sponsored by the Celebrations Commission. Details: (847) 781-2606.

• Lake Forest 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony: 9 a.m. at Market Square off Western Avenue, north of Deerpark. The fire and police departments perform a Remembrance Ceremony to commemorate fallen comrades and civilians on the 18th anniversary of the attacks. Details: Division Chief Mike Gallo at (847) 810-3866 or cityoflakeforest.com.

• Lombard Community Blood Drive: Held at three locations: Yorktown Center, Entrance #5, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.; Beacon Hill Retirement Center, 2400 S. Finley Road, from 1 until 4:30 p.m.; and the village hall, 255 E. Wilson Ave., from 1:30 until 7 p.m. All donors will receive a coupon for a pint of Culver's frozen custard as well as an official NFL licensed Chicago Bears shirt. For details: email bauerc@villageoflombard.org or visit villageoflombard.org.

• Naperville Remembrance Ceremony: 6 p.m. at the Cmdr. Dan Shanower/Sept. 11 Memorial outside city hall at 400 S. Eagle St. Millennium Carillon plays at 5:30 p.m. and Naperville Municipal Band at 5:45 p.m. in advance of the ceremony. Dedication of new plaque commemorating history of the memorial. 12-year-old Natasha Lumb performs the Eagles' "Hole in the World." Free.

• Oak Brook Memorial Ceremony: 9 a.m. at the Butler Government Center, 1200 Oak Brook Road. Members of the fire and police departments post and retire the colors for the ceremony in addition to several guest speakers, patriotic songs and other ceremonial customs. Details: oak-brook.org.

• Village of Palatine Memorial Ceremony: 9 a.m. Firefighters Memorial, corner of N. Brockway and W. Slade streets, downtown Palatine. The Village of Palatine hosts a memorial ceremony to honor those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Palatine Fire Department members and retirees will be marching to the memorial site from Fire Station 85 at 39 E. Colfax St., and will be accompanied by the Palatine Fire Department Honor Guard and the Palatine Police Department Honor Guard. The ceremony will begin with the arrival of the procession at approximately 9 a.m. and include a wreath presentation, and ringing of the ceremonial fire bell.

• Rosemont 9/11 Ceremony: 7 p.m. at Margaret J. Lange Park, 6140 N. Scott St. Members of the public safety department pay tribute. Details: rosemont.com.

• St. Charles remembrance: 7:30 a.m. at the Fire Department Memorial Monument in Volunteer Plaza, 2 E. Main St. The ceremony will begin with the posting of the colors, followed by remarks from speakers, firefighter's prayer, placing the memorial wreath, ringing of the fire bell, rifle salute and the call of taps. Details: stcharlesil.gov.

• Stevenson High School Sept. 11 Ceremony: 8 a.m. in front of the school, 1 Stevenson Drive, Lincolnshire. Students and guests will gather for a Sept. 11 ceremony that includes a ladder truck displaying the American flag, local first responders and more. A teacher who served in the military will speak.

• Streamwood's Veterans Commission 9/11 Ceremony: 7 p.m. at village hall Veterans Memorial, 301 E. Irving Park Road. Details: www.streamwood.org.

• Wauconda 9/11 Ceremony: 9 a.m. at the Heroes of Freedom Memorial on Main Street south of Route 176. A wreath will be laid and a moment of silence will be taken.

• Waukegan Fire Department 9/11 Remembrance: 9 to 10 a.m. at Fireman's Park, 2115 Dover Road. Details: waukeganil.gov.

• Waukegan Exchange Club's Healing Fields: 5 to 6 p.m. at Haig Paravonian Park, Grand Avenue and Sheridan Road. Exchange Club pays tribute to the victims of 9/11 and recognizes those who have served. Details: www.facebook.com/waukeganexchangeclub.

• Heroes of 9/11 Dedication Ceremony: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Two beams from World Trade Center will be put on permanent display outside the park's First Division Museum. Free. Details: cantigny.org, fdmuseum.org or (630) 668-5161.

• Woodridge remembrance: 8:30 a.m. in Kagann Plaza, outside village hall, 5 Plaza Drive. Members of the Woodridge Police Department, Lisle-Woodridge Fire District, Lisle Police Department and VFW Post 1578 hold ceremony of remembrance. Details: www.vil.woodridge.il.us.