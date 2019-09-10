Police: Naperville man dies in expressway crash

A Naperville man died after he lost control of his car Monday morning and crashed on the Edens Expressway, authorities said.

Faisal A. Jarreh, 25, of 1300 Morningstar Court, was driving a black 2009 Honda on the Edens at Gross Point Road about 5 a.m. Monday when Illinois State Police said he lost control and hit a concrete median on the left side of the road.

Police said he was driving at a high speed as he headed north near Skokie.

The Honda overturned across lanes of traffic and Jarreh died at the scene, police said. Authorities did not know if he had been wearing a seat belt.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.