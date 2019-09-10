Hoffman Estates stands by ban on raising chickens

Sooner or later it seems to happen in almost every suburb -- someone asks permission to raise backyard chickens.

Municipalities' responses to this request have gone different ways, but Hoffman Estates officials Monday were among those showing nearly no enthusiasm for the idea.

Trustee Michael Gaeta, citing his experience in the poultry industry, considered odor and the attraction of predators to be two inevitable issues.

"Me personally, I don't think it's a good idea unless I was living on five acres with no one else near me," Gaeta said.

But resident Daniel Kowalski, who'd requested the village board consider allowing chickens under certain conditions, argued that the owners of any kind of animal, including dogs and cats, could be irresponsible.

While some who raise chickens see the egg production as the most important benefit, Kowalski said he wanted his children to learn responsibility through raising chickens, just as he did during his more rural childhood. Their allergies have ruled out more traditional suburban pets, he said.

While the trustees, meeting in committee, did not formally vote on the request, Kowalski said he noted their lack of support for the time being. Nevertheless, he said he's content to remain in the village.

"Hoffman Estates is a beautiful town," Kowalski said. "I think it could become more beautiful as it becomes more diverse."

Trustee Gary Pilafas was the only member of the board who expressed any degree of support for allowing chickens in Hoffman Estates. But with the number of restrictions even he believed would be necessary, he said there were probably only a couple of neighborhoods in the village that could accommodate them.

Of 34 area municipalities Hoffman Estates surveyed, 18 prohibit chickens and 16 allow them within certain guidelines.