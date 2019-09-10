Fremont District 79 cancels school Tuesday due to power outage

Classes at all three Fremont Elementary District 79 school buildings near Mundelein were canceled Tuesday because of a power outage likely caused by a lightning strike, officials said.

The outage affected Fremont Elementary, Fremont Intermediate and Fremont Middle schools, all of which are in the same area on Fremont Center Road in Fremont Township.

The blackout also eliminated running water at the schools.

Extracurricular activities at the three schools were canceled, too.

The early learning program at Mundelein's Lincoln School, which serves District 79 as well as Mundelein Elementary District 75 and Hawthorn District 73 and is cooperatively run by all three districts, wasn't affected. Lincoln is miles away.

Fremont officials initially announced a two-hour delay to the start of the school day on the District 79 Facebook page, but that changed to a cancellation about 8:30 a.m.

Information regarding a makeup day is forthcoming, a subsequent Facebook post read.

ComEd crews were working to restore power to the schools Tuesday morning. District 79 spokesman Nick Brilowski didn't have a restoration estimate from the utility, nor did he know where the presumed lightning strike occurred.

A lightning strike Monday afternoon at Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock forced classes there to be canceled Tuesday, too. That strike damaged the school's chimney, roof and gas lines.