Cirque du Soleil to premiere holiday show in Chicago

Cirque du Soleil debuts its family-friendly, holiday-themed show "'Twas the Night Before ..." in Chicago in November. Courtesy of Cirque du Soleil and The Madison Square Garden Company

Cirque du Soleil announced it will premiere its new holiday spectacular "'Twas the Night Before ..." in Chicago this fall.

A re-imagined version of Clement Clarke Moore's poem "A Visit from St. Nicholas," and produced in cooperation with The Madison Square Garden Company, "Twas the Night Before ..." runs Nov. 29 through Dec. 8, at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago.

"'Twas the Night Before …" is a show created to entertain the whole family, as well as the perfect opportunity for parents to introduce the world of Cirque du Soleil to their children for the first time." Yasmine Khalil, chief executive producer of Cirque du Soleil, said in a prepared statement.

The company's 49th original production centers on Isabella, a young girl jaded by holiday hoopla, who's whisked away to an alternate world where she meets Moore's characters who rekindle her Christmas spirit.

For information and tickets see chicagotheatre.com/cirque or call Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000 or the theater box office at (212) 465-6225.