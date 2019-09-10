Bus tour offers fun facts about Schaumburg parks

Schaumburg Park District has more than 1,100 acres across 100 parks, including Spring Valley and four designated conservation areas. Courtesy of Schaumburg Park District

A guided bus tour will navigate through various parks and some of the few remaining natural areas left in Schaumburg.

A Schaumburg Park District Guided Park Tour is set for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 14, and will depart from Bock Recreation Center, 1223 W. Sharon Lane.

The tour will include information on these parks:

• Volkening Lake: A local favorite, this park features a walking path, fishing, picnicking, paddle boats, canoes, an outdoor fitness area and more.

• Gray Farm Park and Conservation Area: A 47-acre conservation area with bird-watching and wildlife, biking, a fishing lake, large open water marsh and playground.

• Kay Wojcik Conservation Area: 17½ acres of remnant oak savanna, wetland, prairie and sedge meadow secretly nestled in a subdivision.

• Olympic Park: 72 acres featuring soccer and softball fields available for tournament play, two natural grass sport fields, a playground, basketball courts and a skate park. Other features include garden plots and walking paths.

• Spring Valley: A refuge of 135 acres of fields, forests, marshes and streams, featuring more than three miles of handicap accessible hiking trails, a nature center, cabin and 1880s living history farm.

"SPD Guided Park Tour is a great way to get a glimpse of the unique features the parks offer," said Kathleen Benson, Bock Center manager. "This tour is sure to leave attendees with a new appreciation of our local parks."

Schaumburg Park District maintains more than 1,100 acres across 100 parks, including nearly 300 acres of preserved natural areas throughout the district.

According to the Schaumburg Biodiversity Recovery Plan, only 20 percent of Schaumburg's land is classified as open space, with a small portion considered biodiverse. This tour will cover some of those few remaining high-quality natural areas left in Schaumburg.

This event is for all ages. Free; registration is required. Call (847) 985-2141 or visit parkfun.com.