Platzkonzert Germanfest celebrates area's heritage, continues through Sunday in Hoffman Estates
Updated 9/7/2019 5:49 PM
Hoffman Estates' 14th annual Oktoberfest-themed Platzkonzert Germanfest continues noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, offering authentic German music, food and beer at the Virginia Mary Hayter Village Green.
The family fun includes lively traditional music in the oompah tent and the Kinderplatz with free bounce houses, face-painting and chalkboard drawing. Live music continues until the early evening on Sunday.
Platzkonzert revelers can sign up for drawings to win gift cards from local businesses.
