 

Platzkonzert Germanfest celebrates area's heritage, continues through Sunday in Hoffman Estates

      Henry Sergienko, left, plays the mandolin and Ark Bodner plays the accordion as The Internationals entertain on Saturday during Platzkonzert Germanfest at the Virginia Mary Hayter Village Green in Hoffman Estates. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Band leader Johnny Wagner has a beer while chatting with members of his group before their performance Saturday during Platzkonzert Germanfest at the Virginia Mary Hayter Village Green in Hoffman Estates. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Tom Price of Arlington Heights, left, and Vinh Ta of Bartlett have a beer Saturday during Platzkonzert Germanfest at the Virginia Mary Hayter Village Green in Hoffman Estates. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Leah Harding, 8, of Elgin scales the climbing wall Saturday at Platzkonzert Germanfest at the Virginia Mary Hayter Village Green in Hoffman Estates. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Rebekkah and Matt Carney of Hoffman Estates, their son Everett, 2, and daughter Ryann, age 3 months (in stroller) make their way toward Platzkonzert Germanfest on Saturday at the Virginia Mary Hayter Village Green in Hoffman Estates. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Irving Sanchez of the Olde Salem Cafe in Hanover Park cooks sausages Saturday during Platzkonzert Germanfest at the Virginia Mary Hayter Village Green in Hoffman Estates. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 9/7/2019 5:49 PM

Hoffman Estates' 14th annual Oktoberfest-themed Platzkonzert Germanfest continues noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, offering authentic German music, food and beer at the Virginia Mary Hayter Village Green.

The family fun includes lively traditional music in the oompah tent and the Kinderplatz with free bounce houses, face-painting and chalkboard drawing. Live music continues until the early evening on Sunday.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Platzkonzert revelers can sign up for drawings to win gift cards from local businesses.

