Not guilty plea in Sleepy Hollow attempted murder, sex assault case

A 32-year-old man facing life in prison on charges of an April attempted murder, sexual assault and home invasion in Sleepy Hollow pleaded not guilty Friday in Kane County court.

Fabian J. Torres is being held at the Kane County jail without bond and faces 74 to 245 years in prison if convicted of sexually assaulting a Sleepy Hollow teen, 19, and stabbing her 17-year-old brother after forcing his way into their home on the 900 block of Saratoga Parkway.

Torres, who was on parole from an aggravated arson conviction at the time of his arrest, is next due in court on Oct. 18.

In the April attack, Torres left his cellphone behind at the victims' house after fighting with the male teen, who tried to shoot Torres only to have his shotgun jam, officials have said. Torres also faces charges that he stabbed a jail inmate with a pencil in May.