'World's Largest Bounce House' comes to Busse Woods

This 10,000-square-foot inflatable castle -- certified as the largest bounce house in the world -- will be in Busse Woods starting this weekend. Courtesy of Immerse Agency

The "World's Largest Bounce House," as certified by the Guinness Book of World Records, will be among the inflatables for kids and adults alike to jump around beginning this weekend in Busse Woods near Elk Grove Village.

The Big Bounce America 2019 tour stops at the Busse Lake Boating Center, 17 E. Higgins Road, Saturday, Sept. 7-Sunday, Sept. 8 and Friday, Sept. 13-Sunday, Sept. 15. The attractions include the planet's preeminent 10,000-square-foot bounce castle, which contains a basketball court, giant slide and massive ball pit. Other inflatables include The Giant, a 900-foot-long obstacle course, and airSPACE!, a 25-foot-tall space-themed spectacle for younger bouncers.

Tickets, which start at $16, are available at thebigbounceamerica.com.