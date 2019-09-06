 

Woman gets 90 days in jail for stealing more than $100K from W. Chicago business

 
Updated 9/6/2019 5:37 PM

A West Chicago woman was sentenced Wednesday to 90 days of periodic imprisonment in DuPage County's jail for stealing from a West Chicago company.

DuPage County Judge Robert A. Miller issued the sentence over the objection of prosecutors, who had asked that Diana Perez be sentenced to six years in prison.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Instead, the 27-year-old will be allowed to leave the jail daily to go to work, according to rules posted on sheriff's website. The court order also says she may pursue schooling and must finish repaying money she promised to pay to the company's insurer. She is to report to jail Sept. 18. She will also be on probation for four years.

Perez was indicted in August 2018. According to the indictment, between Sept. 23, 2016, and Dec. 12, 2016, she stole more than $100,000 but less than $500,000 from Ocampo Enterprises Inc., which owns Supermercado Tampico in West Chicago. She pleaded guilty May 1.

Perez had also been indicted on charges of theft and misappropriation of financial institution property, accused of stealing more than $100,000 but less than $300,000 from FNBC Bank and Trust, during that same time. Prosecutors dropped those charges when she pleaded guilty to the Ocampo Enterprises charge.

Court records did not provide any additional details.

