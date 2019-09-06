Gurnee Parks to host 10th annual Touch-A-Truck event
Updated 9/6/2019 3:59 PM
The Gurnee Park District is hosting the 10th annual Touch-A-Truck event for children of all ages on Friday, Sept. 13. Trucks and vehicles from Gurnee Park District, Gurnee Public Works, Gurnee Police Department, Gurnee Fire Department, Warren Township, Wildwood Towing, Burris Equipment and many more organizations and companys will be available for children to touch, climb on or sit in. And, weather and availability permitting, a helicopter from Flight For Life will land in the park. The trucks can all be found from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hunt Club Park Community Center on 920 Hunt Club Road in Gurnee. For more information, call (847) 623-7788.
