GoFundMe drive for boy who drowned near Schaumburg reaches goal

A GoFundMe drive for the medical bills and funeral expenses of a 2-year-old Griffin "Finn" William Butler of Gilberts exceeded its initial $20,000 goal.

A GoFundMe drive for the medical bills and funeral expenses of a 2-year-old Gilberts boy who died last week from what were called complications from an accidental drowning at a home between Roselle and Schaumburg has exceeded its initial $20,000 goal.

The online fundraiser for the parents of Griffin "Finn" William Butler was organized by family friend Bianca Carrasquillo of Bellwood.

"Finn was an amazing, loving energetic little boy that loved his collection of toy trucks," Carrasquillo wrote. "He also enjoyed silly dance parties with his older sister Kamryn, a mutual love for the color purple with his sister Skye and he loved the everyday adventures he shared with his parents."

Roselle paramedics and Cook County sheriff's deputies responded to a call Aug. 25 to the 1400 block of South Blackhawk Drive in unincorporated Cook County for what the sheriff's office said appeared to be the accidental drowning. The boy was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he died Aug. 29.

The sheriff's office concluded this week that there was no evidence of foul play.

"The child's death appears to have been a tragic accident," the sheriff's office said in a statement that didn't provide details.

Services for Finn are scheduled from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Bohemian National Cemetery, 5255 N. Pulaski Road in Chicago, according to the GoFundMe page. Neither Carrasquillo nor members of the Butler family responded to requests for comment.

