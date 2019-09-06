Feder: WGN's 'Sweetness' special scores in primetime

"Savoring Sweetness: The Life & Times of Walter Payton," a one-hour special on the Chicago Bears legend, topped the prime-time ratings for its premiere Wednesday on Tribune Broadcasting WGN-Channel 9. Daily Herald File Photo

Twenty years after his passing, Walter Payton is still a champion in Chicago, Robert Feder writes.

"Savoring Sweetness: The Life & Times of Walter Payton," a one-hour special on the Chicago Bears legend, topped the prime-time ratings for its premiere Wednesday on Tribune Broadcasting WGN-Channel 9.

More than 172,300 households tuned in, according to Nielsen figures. It also finished first in key demographics.

Payton's son, WGN sports reporter Jarrett Payton, hosted the special, which featured interviews with teammates, family and friends of the famed running back.

"Savoring Sweetness" will be rebroadcast at 10 p.m. Saturday on WGN and at noon Sunday on CLTV.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.