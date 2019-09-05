Tree falls on moving cars in Island Lake

Two moving cars were damaged and traffic was stopped Wednesday afternoon after a tree fell on Route 176 in Island Lake.

No one was injured, according to a news release from the Island Lake Police Department.

The tree struck the windshield of one car, which contained a 52-year-old and an 80-year-old. A separate car, driven by a 16-year-old, avoided the majority of contact, but the tree damaged the passenger's-side door.

Island Lake Public Works employees removed the tree and reopened the area to traffic in about 45 minutes.