 

Mount Prospect offering online portal for parking, home watch requests

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 9/5/2019 11:00 AM

The Mount Prospect Police Department is now using the Frontline Public Safety Solutions online portal to provide an additional way residents can request overnight parking permission, a home watch while on vacation or register a pet with the department.

The online portal can be found on the village website www.mountprospect.org or by visiting www.frontlinepss.com/mountprospect.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Requesting overnight parking permission or a vacation home watch can still call the front desk of the police department as well. The police department hopes online option provides residents an easier and more convenient way to request permission for overnight parking or a vacation home watch.

Parking on Mount Prospect streets is prohibited between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. without village approval.

Residents who have questions can contact the Crime Prevention Unit at (847) 870-5650 or email policedepartment@mountprospect.org.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 