Mount Prospect offering online portal for parking, home watch requests

The Mount Prospect Police Department is now using the Frontline Public Safety Solutions online portal to provide an additional way residents can request overnight parking permission, a home watch while on vacation or register a pet with the department.

The online portal can be found on the village website www.mountprospect.org or by visiting www.frontlinepss.com/mountprospect.

Requesting overnight parking permission or a vacation home watch can still call the front desk of the police department as well. The police department hopes online option provides residents an easier and more convenient way to request permission for overnight parking or a vacation home watch.

Parking on Mount Prospect streets is prohibited between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. without village approval.

Residents who have questions can contact the Crime Prevention Unit at (847) 870-5650 or email policedepartment@mountprospect.org.