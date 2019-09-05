Carpentersville man arrested in Elgin park now charged with sharing child porn

A 55-year-old man was arrested after hours at an Elgin park this week and charged with multiple felonies that he possessed and shared child pornography.

Edward J. Mrowiec Jr., of the 900 block of Chippewa Circle in Carpentersville, faces two counts of possession/dissemination of child pornography of a victim under 13 and four counts of possession of child pornography of a victim under 13, according to Kane County prosecutors and court records.

According to Elgin police, an officer was patrolling around the area of Wing Park on the city's near west side Monday night and saw a car in the parking lot, which was closed.

The officer spoke to Mrowiec, who was in the driver's seat, and a juvenile passenger, and brought both to the police station. At the station, according to police, the officer found images of child pornography on Mrowiec's cellphone, including two images he provided to another person.

Elgin police spokeswoman Kristie Hilton referred inquiries to Elgin Cmdr. Adam Schuessler, who declined to comment, saying the matter was "still an active investigation."

Mrowiec is being held at the Kane County jail on $100,000 bail, meaning he must post $10,000 to be released while the charges are pending. If he does post bond, he is to have no contact with minors, court records show.

If convicted of the most severe charges of disseminating child pornography, Mrowiec faces a prison term ranging from six to 30 years without any possibility of probation.

The four other counts of child pornography possession carry sentences of three to seven years in prison but also are eligible for probation. Mrowiec is next due in court Sept. 11.