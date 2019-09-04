That was a tornado in Lake County, weather service confirms

The National Weather Service confirmed Wednesday that it was indeed a tornado that touched down Tuesday evening near Beach Park and Waukegan. NWS rated it as an EF-1 tornado, considered the weakest on the Fujita scale. Courtesy of Spencer Dant

The National Weather Service confirmed Wednesday that it was indeed a tornado that touched down Tuesday evening near Beach Park and Waukegan. NWS rated it as an EF-1 tornado, considered the weakest on the Fujita scale. Courtesy of Spencer Dant

A storm Tuesday evening that blew through northern Waukegan and Beach Park included a tornado, the National Weather Service confirmed Wednesday.

Weather agency staff surveyed storm damage Wednesday with the Lake County Emergency Management Agency and Waukegan EMA, and reviewed reports from trained spotters before concluding a "brief tornado" occurred before the storm moved over Lake Michigan. NWS rated the tornado as an EF-1, regarded as "weak" on the Fujita scale, with an estimated peak wind of 90 mph.

The storm started at 6:39 p.m. Tuesday in Waukegan, traveled just over three miles and ended four minutes later, NWS reported. Its maximum path was 200 yards.

Minor damage to homes and businesses was reported, along with one minor injury. Damage included windows being blown out, roof damage, fence destruction and damage to a gas station canopy, the weather service reported.

A vehicle flipped just east of the intersection of Yorkhouse Road and Lewis Avenue where one minor injury was reported. Numerous trees were felled or experienced heavy branch damage.

The tornado was at its widest and strongest in the latter half its path, NWS reported. A one-mile nature preserve area between the last damage point and the lake shore was unable to be surveyed, according to the weather service.

Earlier Wednesday, NWS reported that a supercell storm, known as a rotating storm, strengthened over Waukegan about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday. Visual evidence indicated a tornado likely occurred, producing a very narrow path for approximately two miles to the lake front.

The agency referred to it is a "probable tornado" with a waterspout confirmed offshore. A waterspout is a rotating column of water and spray formed by a whirlwind occurring over the water.

The information is preliminary and subject to change pending final review, according to NWS.