Life sentence for man who killed his neighbor in her Schaumburg apartment

The justice Tiffany Thrasher's family sought for more than two years came Wednesday, when Cook County Judge Steven Goebel sentenced the man who sexually assaulted and strangled her to spend the rest of his life in prison for what Goebel described as a "violent, brutal and barbaric act."

Goebel found Bulmaro Mejia-Maya guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated criminal sexual assault and home invasion last June following a two-day bench trial. "Twenty-nine months later justice has been served," said Karen Thrasher, Tiffany's mother.

On the evening of April 15, 2017, Mejia-Maya -- who lived with five co-workers in a Schaumburg apartment about 50 feet from Thrasher's apartment -- climbed into her first-floor apartment through a window and confronted her as she came out of the bathroom. Mejia-Maya pushed her onto the bed, sexually assaulted and strangled her the day before Thrasher was to sing with her church choir during the Easter service.

Police linked him to the crimes through DNA, footprints and fingerprints found at the scene.

Thrasher "fought back hard. She fought for her life," Goebel said when he announced the verdict.

Thrasher, a dog-lover and Chicago Cubs fan, was described as joyful, loving and a great friend. A member of the Living Hope Church in Elk Grove Village, she sang in the choir and attended a weekly Bible study.

Thrasher's body was found after friends from her church became concerned because she had missed Easter Sunday services.

Cheryl Gleason, a friend and director of operations at Living Hope, said church members installed a bench in honor of Thrasher.

