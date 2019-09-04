Feder: Fox 32 investigative reporter Larry Yellen to retire

Larry Yellen, who brought a lawyer's training and a journalist's curiosity to his coverage of the courts, is retiring after 25 years as investigative reporter and legal analyst at Fox-owned WFLD-Channel 32.

Yellen, 67, told colleagues Wednesday he's voluntarily stepping down from full-time employment at the end of September. While he may appear on Fox 32 from time to time as an expert contributor, he plans to spend much of his time traveling with his wife and daughter, and pursuing fly-fishing and volunteer work.

