Feder: Can this new morning team pump up 'The Jam' on WCIU?
Updated 9/4/2019 6:54 AM
Amy Rutledge, former traffic and feature reporter at Tribune Broadcasting WGN-Channel 9, has signed on as co-host of "The Jam," the weekday morning talk and entertainment show on WCIU-Channel 26. She'll join Felicia Lawrence and newly promoted co-host Jon Hansen later this month.
