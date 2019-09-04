Crews searching along Fox River in McHenry County near where Huntley teen went missing

Police and rescue teams were conducting a search Wednesday along the Fox River, close to the area where an 18-year-old Huntley man went missing last week.

Multiple agencies were spotted near Route 176 in Nunda Township throughout the morning. Crews at the scene declined to comment or provide information about their search.

A poster for the missing Huntley man, Aidan Beckford, was tacked onto a pole nearby.

Beckford was last seen about 10 p.m. Friday in the area of Nish Road and Highview Drive, near Crystal Lake and the Burtons Bridge community. McHenry County sheriff's officials say he fled the area on foot after an argument with a family member.

He did not have shoes, a cellphone or a wallet at the time of his disappearance.

He is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, officials said. He was last seen wearing beige shorts and a blue shirt.

Sheriff's officials are asking residents and businesses in the area to check their security camera footage from over the weekend -- especially after 9:30 p.m. Friday -- for Beckford or other unfamiliar people.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (815) 338-2144.