 

Crews searching along Fox River in McHenry County near where Huntley teen went missing

  • Search and rescue teams were working Wednesday along the Fox River near Route 176 in McHenry County.

      Search and rescue teams were working Wednesday along the Fox River near Route 176 in McHenry County. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • An officer uses a drone to search the woods along the Fox River near Route 176 on Wednesday.

      An officer uses a drone to search the woods along the Fox River near Route 176 on Wednesday. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • A poster for a missing 18-year-old Huntley man, Aidan Beckford, was tacked on a pole near the area where search and rescue crews were working Wednesday.

      A poster for a missing 18-year-old Huntley man, Aidan Beckford, was tacked on a pole near the area where search and rescue crews were working Wednesday. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Search and rescue teams search along the Fox River near Route 176 in McHenry County.

      Search and rescue teams search along the Fox River near Route 176 in McHenry County. Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Search and rescue teams work Wednesday along the Fox River near Route 176 in McHenry County.

      Search and rescue teams work Wednesday along the Fox River near Route 176 in McHenry County. Rick West | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 9/4/2019 3:12 PM

Police and rescue teams were conducting a search Wednesday along the Fox River, close to the area where an 18-year-old Huntley man went missing last week.

Multiple agencies were spotted near Route 176 in Nunda Township throughout the morning. Crews at the scene declined to comment or provide information about their search.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

A poster for the missing Huntley man, Aidan Beckford, was tacked onto a pole nearby.

Beckford was last seen about 10 p.m. Friday in the area of Nish Road and Highview Drive, near Crystal Lake and the Burtons Bridge community. McHenry County sheriff's officials say he fled the area on foot after an argument with a family member.

He did not have shoes, a cellphone or a wallet at the time of his disappearance.

He is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, officials said. He was last seen wearing beige shorts and a blue shirt.

Sheriff's officials are asking residents and businesses in the area to check their security camera footage from over the weekend -- especially after 9:30 p.m. Friday -- for Beckford or other unfamiliar people.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (815) 338-2144.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
McHenry County sheriff's office searching for missing 18-year-old man
Related Article
McHenry County sheriff's office searching for missing 18-year-old man
 
Search continues for missing 18-year-old from Huntley
Related Article
Search continues for missing 18-year-old from Huntley
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 