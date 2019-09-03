Openlands' online plant sale

Orders for Openlands' online fall native tree and plant sale are being accepted through Sept. 30. A curated selection of trees, shrubs and mulch offered for landscaping aesthetics and suitability for private properties generally are not available at traditional nurseries and garden centers. Special orders can be placed for additional native plant species at OpenlandsPlantSale.org. All purchases must be picked up Oct. 18 and 19 at 31610 N. Almond Road, Libertyville. Orders of $200 or more are eligible for a 10% discount. Online purchases are processed in the order in which they are received and are subject to supplier availability. Proceeds from the native tree and plant sale support Openlands' programs in Lake County.