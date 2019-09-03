No injuries after lightning strikes Barrington Hills house

No injuries were reported after lightning struck a Barrington Hills house Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The Barrington Countryside Fire Protection District was dispatched at 7:07 a.m. for the lightning strike at 30W807 Longmeadow Drive. The first arriving units arrived on scene and initially did not see any flames from the front of the structure. Upon further examination, a small fire was seen in a window on the second floor above the garage.

The residents were outside and the crews when they arrived, fire officials said.