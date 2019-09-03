Morning storms could bring high winds, hail; more storms this afternoon, evening

Showers and thunderstorms across the suburbs this morning could bring high winds and possible hail, according to the National Weather Service. Lightning and downpours are the main threats for most of the Chicago suburbs, but winds could gust at speeds up to 40 mph to 55 mph.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for DeKalb County until 8:15 a.m., with the storm moving to the east-southeast.

Motorists should watch for standing water and use caution when driving in low visibility.

The morning storms will be followed by a lull, with more storms expected this afternoon and early evening. The National Weather Service says scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop along a cold front, with the highest time of risk occurring from 4 to 10 p.m.