Lightning may have caused Crystal Lake house fire:

Lightning reportedly sparked a house fire that caused by estimated $25,000 in damage Tuesday, the Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department said in a news release Tuesday. The owner of the house on the 2800 block of Skyline Drive reported a structure fire at 6:30 a.m. The homeowner said the house was struck by lightning and fire was coming from a damaged natural gas line in the fireplace on the second floor. The two occupants who were home at the time, left when fire crews arrived. Initial reports by the first arriving fire engine stated there was no smoke or fire seen. Crews investigated and reported a fire in the wall above the second floor fireplace. The fire was quickly extinguished with moderate fire and smoke damage to the structure. The cause of the fire is in under investigation. There were no injuries to any firefighters or occupants. Units from Algonquin/Lake in the Hills, Nunda Rural, McHenry Township, Huntley, Woodstock, Wonder Lake, Cary, Carpentersville, Barrington/Countryside, Marengo, and West Dundee fire departments assisted.