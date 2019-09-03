Bartlett police arrest Carpentersville man on DUI, weapon charges

Bartlett police Sunday arrested a 24-year-old Carpentersville man who was later charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, unlawful use of a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence.

Rafael De La Torre Catano also was cited for disobeying a traffic control device, expired registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Police said they conducted a stop on Catano at about 8 p.m. Sept. 1 for disobeying a traffic control device at the intersection of Route 59 and Stearns Road.

In addition to arresting him for driving under the influence, police also allege there was a loaded firearm under Catano's seat.

Catano was released on an $3,000 personal recognizance bond. His next court date is Sept. 24 at the DuPage County Courthouse in Wheaton.