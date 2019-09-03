Afternoon and evening storms could bring high winds, hail

Showers and thunderstorms across the suburbs this afternoon and evening could bring high winds and possible hail, according to the National Weather Service. Lightning and downpours are the main threats for most of the Chicago suburbs, but winds could gust at speeds up to 40 mph to 55 mph.

Motorists should watch for standing water and use caution when driving in low visibility.

The National Weather Service says scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop along a cold front, with the highest time of risk occurring from 4 to 10 p.m.