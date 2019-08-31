Officials: Waukegan man arrested in Beach Park after barricading himself in home

A Waukegan man was hit with a stun gun and arrested Saturday morning after police said he barricaded himself in a home in Beach Park for hours and refused to cooperate.

Authorities were called at about 7:20 a.m. to a home in the 13400 block of Victoria Lane after reports of a domestic dispute, according to a news release from the Lake County sheriff's office.

When sheriff's deputies arrived, they discovered that Brian O. Harper, 45, of the 3100 block of West Grandville Avenue, had an active felony arrest warrant on charges of driving with a revoked driver's license and a felony failure to appear arrest warrant on charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding.

Harper barricaded himself inside when deputies approached the home, police said, but the woman who called about the dispute was able to leave safely before he did so.

Deputies negotiated with Harper -- who officials said taunted them and told them to "kick in the door and come get him" -- for about two hours until he agreed to open the door and surrender. He opened a garage door but quickly shut it and went back into the house, police said.

They broke down the door and Harper resisted, so deputies hit him with a stun gun and him and took him into custody, the release said.

He was taken to the Lake County jail, where he was charged with criminal damage to property and resisting a peace officer in addition to his arrest warrants, according to the release. He's being held on $150,000 bail.

"This is another example of the dangerous job our personnel face on a daily basis," Sheriff John Idleburg said. "I applaud our staff on the scene for spending hours attempting to negotiate a peaceful surrender of this offender. Instead, he didn't cooperate and continued his resistance, but our deputies were able to safely apprehend him."