Kane County Health officials are investigating the source of a Legionnaires' disease outbreak that has sent four Batavia retirement home residents to the hospital.

Susan Stack, the Public Information Officer for the Kane County Health Department, said the department was notified late Thursday that four residents at Covenant Living at the Holmstad in Batavia have been hospitalized with confirmed cases of Legionnaires.

Stack said she didn't know if the four residents are still at the hospital or if they've been treated and released. Legionnaires' disease is a serious lung infection that people can get by breathing in small droplets of water containing Legionella bacteria, according to the health department. Outbreaks are most commonly associated with buildings or structures that have complex water systems.

Stack said health department investigators have been at Covenant Living since Thursday night and have not yet identified the source.

"They are going over everything with a fine tooth comb," Stack said. "Finding where this came from is the number one priority."

Randy Eilts, the director of Public Relations & Communications for Covenant Living, said all residents and staff members have been informed of the situation and officials plan to hold a meeting Tuesday so residents have an opportunity to ask questions.

The company said in a news release its top priority is the well-being of residents and said all precautionary steps recommended by the Kane County Health Department and the Illinois Department of Public Health are being taken.

Covenant Living adheres to a strict water treatment plan to address Legionella, which includes regularly performing tests and treating water sources, according to the release.

"They're doing everything right," Stack said of the management at Covenant Living. "They're a great company to work with and they've got a handle on this."

Stack said Legionnaires' disease does not spread through human-to-human contact so it is not a hazard to the general public.

Eilts declined comment on whether Covenant Living had restricted visitor access. Stack said any exposure visitors would have to the Legionella bacteria would likely be very limited.

In other recent local outbreaks of the disease, health officials announced in mid-August it had confirmed two cases linked to a Schaumburg hotel and last November they confirmed three cases at a senior living community in McHenry.