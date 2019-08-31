Glen Ellyn man identified as victim of hit and run

The DuPage County sheriff's office has released this photo of the suspected vehicle used in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Glen Ellyn man near Lombard early Friday. Courtesy of the DuPage County sheriff's office

The DuPage County sheriff's office has identified 59-year-old Robert J. Szabo of Glen Ellyn as the victim of a hit-and-run crash early Friday morning near Lombard.

Authorities are searching for the driver of a white, Ford F-250 pickup truck with yellow overhead cab lights in connection with the investigation. Witnesses reported seeing the vehicle fleeing eastbound on Roosevelt Road near Addison Avenue after it struck Szabo, who was crossing through the intersection just after midnight.

Szabo was transported to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call the sheriff's office at (630) 407-2400.