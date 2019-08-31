News
Fierce Category 4 Dorian menaces Bahamas en route to Florida
Hurricane Dorian, now an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 monster, bears down on the northwest Bahamas as it approaches Florida.
Hurricanes hard at work on Labor Day weekends in FloridaThe traditional end of summer, Labor Day is also frequently a time for hurricanes
Mysterious Iran rocket blast draws Trump tweet, Tehran tauntUnexplained explosion of a rocket at an Iranian space center grows more mysterious with Trump tweet, Tehran taunt
The Latest: Tear gas, water cannon used in Hong Kong protestLarge crowds of protesters are gathering and marching in central Hong Kong as police ready for possible confrontations near the Chinese government's main office or elsewhere in the city
Images: Photo contest winners for AugustA look at the winners for August of the Daily Herald photo contest.
Cop in Vanecko case blames Koschman for his own deathThe Chicago Sun-Times City briefing leads with a report that the last police officer facing disciplinary action in the David Koschman case is arguing he shouldn't be punished -- and that Daley's nephew Richard Vanecko never should have been charged by a special prosecutor.
Google researchers uncover iPhone hack tied to malicious websitesSecurity researchers at Google uncovered a "sustained" -- at least two years -- and indiscriminate campaign to hack iPhones through certain websites, allowing attackers to steal messages, files and track location data every 60 seconds.
Politics of climate change put corporations in tough spotPolarizing politics of climate change and deregulation by the Trump administration puts corporate leaders in a tough spot
Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange programDozens of teachers from Spain will work in Illinois classrooms this school year under a visitor exchange program
Too old for president? Health and fitness a better questionThree Democrats in their 70s are vying to challenge the oldest first-term president in U.S. history but science says health is a more important factor than birthdays
Car owner Hardy starts final DuQuoin race after 64 yearsA Decatur stock car owner will start his final Ted Horn 100 race at the DuQuoin State Fair after 64 years in racing
- 8:49 AMGrissom base's first air traffic control tower to be razed
- 8:47 AMScenic Ohio River road closed after erosion damages pavement
- 8:42 AMSex assault, child porn charges against former Schaumburg man
- 8:42 AMItalian bodybuilder, actor Franco Columbu dies aged 78
- 8:41 AMTeen driver seriously hurt in Carol Stream crash; 7 cops treated for smoke inhalation
- 8:14 AMFeder: Joe Walsh parts company with Salem Media
- 7:21 AMHong Kong protesters build wall, set fire on a main street
