SAT, 8/31/2019

Saturday, August 31, 2019

In this undated photo made available by the Keys History & Discovery Center, shows a derailed train and surrounding devastation caused by a Labor Day hurricane in 1935. The hurricane is still the most powerful to strike the U.S. More than two dozen hurricanes have made landfall in the U.S. over the same holiday weekend since 1851. Hurricane Dorian is expected near the Florida coast this weekend. (Keys History & Discovery Center via AP)

Hurricanes hard at work on Labor Day weekends in Florida

The traditional end of summer, Labor Day is also frequently a time for hurricanes
This image taken from the Twitter account of President Donald J. Trump, @realDonaldTrump, shows an undated photo of the aftermath of an explosion at Iran's Imam Khomeini Space Center in the country's Semnan province. The explosion Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, left the smoldering remains of a rocket on a launch pad at the center, which was to conduct a U.S.-criticized satellite launch. In his tweet Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, Trump wrote: "The United States of America was not involved in the catastrophic accident during final launch preparations for the Safir SLV Launch at Semnan Launch Site One in Iran. I wish Iran best wishes and good luck in determining what happened at Site One." (Donald J. Trump Twitter account via AP)

Mysterious Iran rocket blast draws Trump tweet, Tehran taunt

Unexplained explosion of a rocket at an Iranian space center grows more mysterious with Trump tweet, Tehran taunt
Police officers stand vigil in heavy rain during a pro-democracy protest in Hong Kong, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. About 1,000 people were taking part in a Christian march through central Hong Kong on Saturday as a 13th straight weekend of pro-democracy protests got underway. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The Latest: Tear gas, water cannon used in Hong Kong protest

Large crowds of protesters are gathering and marching in central Hong Kong as police ready for possible confrontations near the Chinese government's main office or elsewhere in the city
FILE - In this Jan. 1987 file photo, Actress Valerie Harper laughs during an interview in New York. Valerie Harper, who scored guffaws and stole hearts as Rhoda Morgenstern on back-to-back hit sitcoms in the 1970s, has died, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. She was 80. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm, File)

Valerie Harper broke taboos, stole hearts as TV's Rhoda

Valerie Harper stole TV viewers' hearts, and broke some taboos along the way
The sunset after a storm passed through in Northern Wisconsin. We have been going there our whole lives, and I have never seen anything like it.
Images: Photo contest winners for August
A look at the winners for August of the Daily Herald photo contest.
JOE LEWNARD/jlewnard@dailyherald.com David Koschman, who died in 2003 after a fight outside a Chicago bar.
Cop in Vanecko case blames Koschman for his own death
The Chicago Sun-Times City briefing leads with a report that the last police officer facing disciplinary action in the David Koschman case is arguing he shouldn't be punished -- and that Daley's nephew Richard Vanecko never should have been charged by a special prosecutor.
Google’s Project Zero informed Apple of a breach on Feb. 1. The iPhone maker released iOS 12.1.4 on Feb. 7.
Google researchers uncover iPhone hack tied to malicious websites
Security researchers at Google uncovered a "sustained" -- at least two years -- and indiscriminate campaign to hack iPhones through certain websites, allowing attackers to steal messages, files and track location data every 60 seconds.
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2019, file photo President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. The polarized politics of climate change and the Trump administrationâs quest to scrap government regulations have forced companies into an inconvenient dilemma: Oppose deregulation that could boost profits or support it and risk a backlash from environmentally conscious consumers. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Politics of climate change put corporations in tough spot
Polarizing politics of climate change and deregulation by the Trump administration puts corporate leaders in a tough spot
Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program
Dozens of teachers from Spain will work in Illinois classrooms this school year under a visitor exchange program
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Des Moines Register Soapbox during a visit to the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa. Three Democrats in their 70s are vying to challenge the oldest first-term president in U.S. history. But science says age isnât a proxy for fitness. The bigger question is how healthy you are and how well you function. With only a few years separating them, President Donald Trump at 73 has mocked Biden, 76. Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, 77, try to showcase physical activity on the campaign trial while 70-year-old Elizabeth Warren even jogs around at rallies. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Too old for president? Health and fitness a better question
Three Democrats in their 70s are vying to challenge the oldest first-term president in U.S. history but science says health is a more important factor than birthdays
Car owner Hardy starts final DuQuoin race after 64 years
A Decatur stock car owner will start his final Ted Horn 100 race at the DuQuoin State Fair after 64 years in racing
Grissom base's first air traffic control tower to be razed
A dilapidated air traffic control tower is moving toward demolition at northern Indiana's Grissom Air Reserve Base nearly three decades after it was mothballed
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
Pat Fullhart of East Geneva with Smokey, left, and Nancy Mores of Wheaton, with Stu, enjoy a ride through St. James Farm Forest Preserve in Warrenville.
St. James Farm: Formerly an equestrian venue, now it's an oasis for visitors
Sr. Vice Commander Ben Keefe unveils the namesake card at the conclusion of the Queen of Hearts drawing at McHenry VFW Post 4600 Tuesday. Winner Fred K. Selected card 16 and will take home at least $2.74 million.
Queen of Hearts Finale in McHenry
The Daily Herald Archives, Assignment 89,960-A, Gilbert Boucher photo: Chicago Bears Walter Payton and Jim McMahon sing a football as the team gathered in Lake Forest for the end of the National Football League Players Association strike in November of 1987.
Through the Film Magnifier: belly dancing, NFL Strike, Penn and Teller, Great America and more
Carol Posa, left, and Maggie Posa, both of Fox Lake look at jewelry during the Fox Lake Farmers Market. The market continues on Tuesday evenings from 4:00 — 8 p.m. through September.
Stop and take a look at The Week in Pictures
David Carvelli of Sugar Grove is dressed as Laird from Cosplay during Wizard World at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont Friday.
Wizard World Comic Con Chicago
